Pet owner creates children’s book about her snuggly dog

By Will Volk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three years ago, Casey Mason adopted Cooper from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Their bond led Mason to write a children’s book about Cooper called ‘I Just Want to Snuggle’.

Cooper is back at the shelter.

“He seems alright, I was worried he might be a little nervous, but I promised him he wasn’t staying,” said Mason.

It is where Mason met Cooper three years ago. She took him for walks while volunteering.

“I felt like he was supposed to be my dog, so I brought him home,” said Mason.

MORE | News 12 earns regional Murrow Awards in 3 categories

She says it’s been three great years filled with lots of snuggles.

“We were snuggling with him on the couch one day, and my husband said, he would make such a cute children’s book. And there was the idea.,” she said.

Mason spent six months turning Cooper’s story into a book.

“I never imagined I would write a children’s book. He is 100% the inspiration and it’s amazing to think what that choice of adopting that one dog has led me to,” said Mason.

Now you have a chance to start your own story, while Cooper and Mason share theirs.

MORE | Lincolnton brewery creates ‘Dad Bod’ calendar for charity

This weekend they’ll hold a book signing and the Aiken County Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions.

“There’s so many dogs in shelters and rescues, and that’s not where they need to stay. They need to have a home to go to, and I’m sure there’s lots of other dogs like Cooper that just want someone to snuggle,” said Mason.

She found her snuggle buddy, and she hopes this book helps you find yours too

The book signing will happen on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can get a book there, or if you want to order one online, visit Amazon.com. You can also email at coopersnugglebooks@yahoo.com.

Adoptions at the shelter will be free on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

