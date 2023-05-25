Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble

Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19. (Source: CNN, FX, Hulu)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his stomach is now the size of a small marble.

However, the chemo also wiped out his immune system, and he caught COVID-19. He ended up spending five weeks in the hospital battling the illness.

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID,” he told AARP Magazine.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered, and he went back to work on season two of his FX series, “The Old Man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of Augusta fire staffer who ran over body?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city...
FBI investigates Augusta computer crisis – a possible cyberattack

Latest News

A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart
Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans