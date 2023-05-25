Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West Virginia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darby has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of city staffer who ran over body?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
Shooting
1 man dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Edgefield County

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
FILE - "Romeo and Juliet" movie director Franco Zeffirelli, left, actors Olivia Hussey, center,...
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed
Even though the school sits on a military installation, the Department of Defense doesn’t run...
I-TEAM: How did a student go missing from school on post?
Mayor denies getting ransom demand to fix computer outage
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
Anniversary of George Floyd’s killing: Changes were made, but short of ‘reckoning’ on racial justice