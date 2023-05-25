Have you seen these 2 missing teens in Aiken County?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday is National Missing Children’s Day, and across South Carolina and locally, the search continues for missing children.

Here’s a look at South Carolina children reported missing. Some have been missing for decades.

That list includes two missing teens from Aiken County. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help.

Cheyanne Murphy, 15, was last seen on May 14 in Graniteville. Officials describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 184 pounds.

Murphy is a White female with black hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Hasley, 14, has been missing since May 16 from Aiken. Hasley is described as a White male with blond hair and brown eyes. Officials say he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 163 pounds.

They believe he may still be in the area.

For any information on Murphy or Hasley, contact 1-800-THE-LOST, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761, or the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

If you recognize anyone on the list, call 1-800-THE-LOST.

