Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen these 2 missing teens in Aiken County?

From left: Dylan Hasley, Cheyanne Murphy.
From left: Dylan Hasley, Cheyanne Murphy.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday is National Missing Children’s Day, and across South Carolina and locally, the search continues for missing children.

Here’s a look at South Carolina children reported missing. Some have been missing for decades.

That list includes two missing teens from Aiken County. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help.

Cheyanne Murphy, 15, was last seen on May 14 in Graniteville. Officials describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 184 pounds.

Murphy is a White female with black hair and brown eyes.

MORE | Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims

Dylan Hasley, 14, has been missing since May 16 from Aiken. Hasley is described as a White male with blond hair and brown eyes. Officials say he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 163 pounds.

They believe he may still be in the area.

For any information on Murphy or Hasley, contact 1-800-THE-LOST, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761, or the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

If you recognize anyone on the list, call 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of Augusta fire staffer who ran over body?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city...
FBI investigates Augusta computer crisis – a possible cyberattack

Latest News

Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
With Unit 3 poised for full power, wait is nearly over for Vogtle
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South
Burke County dogs dumped
10 puppies found abandoned on Burke County road
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up the newly signed abortion law on May 25, 2023.
South Carolina governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law