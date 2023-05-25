Ga. wardens urge waterway safety for Memorial Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In addition to buckling up on your way to the lake this Memorial Day weekend, be sure to stay safe on the water.

That’s the message of Georgia game wardens and state troopers, who are teaming up with a “Belts and Buoys” campaign.

Last Memorial Day weekend, Georgia saw nine waterway-related fatalities, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

“These numbers represent tragic incidents, and they involve real people. These incidents leave family members and friends devastated and saddened,” said Col. Thomas Bernard with the Department of Natural Resources.

There have already been 16 waterway fatalities in 2023. That’s why game wardens want to remind boaters about being safe on the water by using life jackets and floatation devices and following state laws.

“The 100-foot law mandates do not speed within 100 feet of a person, boat dock, swimming area, or any other object in the water, including the shoreline,” Bernard said.

“We want Georgians and those who travel through Georgia every day of the summer and every day of the year to be safe on the highways and the waterways.”

Sobriety is being checked on the water as well as on roadways. The blood-alcohol concentration limit in Georgia for car and boat drivers is 0.08%.

AAA projects 1.3 million Georgians are traveling 50 miles or more from home this year – 86,000 more people than last year, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

