EMS workers learn how to stop the bleed

By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a part of Stop the Bleed Month and EMS Appreciation Week, the Emergency Room at Sweetwater taught EMS professionals and community members how to stop the bleed.

Participants were instructed on how to apply pressure to wounds, how to pack wounds, and how to put a tourniquet on.

“Stop the Bleed started right after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. And after reviewing some of the charts and information they found that a lot of the children might have been able to be saved had they been able to stop the bleed,” said Kim Foley, trauma program director at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Foley hopes that by providing this kind of education, more people will know what to do in the case of an emergency and more lives can be saved.

