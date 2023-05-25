Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Below average highs rest of the week. Rain and much cooler Memorial Day weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 50s this morning under clear skies, Friday morning will also be on the cooler side in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday will remain dry, but the winds will start to pick up in the afternoon out of the Northeast between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday is looking dry with a little more cloud cover and breezier conditions with winds out of the northeast between 15-20 mph as a dry cold front reinforces some cooler air.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the Florida coast. That system is expected to move into South Carolina and bring wet conditions to the beaches and the CSRA. Right now it’s looking like showers could develop midday on Saturday, first in our eastern counties then moving further west throughout the day. Rain chances will stay on the higher side through the first half of Sunday with isolated showers Sunday afternoon and into Monday. With cloudy skies and the chance for rainfall on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid and upper 60s. Sunday the showers will be more scattered and temps will reach the low 70s. Only a few isolated showers will remain on Monday with temps expected to be warmer, near 80. Our eastern counties look to receive the most rainfall between 1.5″ - 2.5″ with lower amounts as you travel west.

