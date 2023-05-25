Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Cross Creek High seniors tell what’s next after graduation

Cross Creek seniors tell what's next after graduation
Cross Creek seniors tell what's next after graduation(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A familiar sound is echoing across the country as the class of 2023 takes those first important steps into their future.

Graduation season is here and as seniors walk across the stage to get their diplomas or degrees, one question is left- what’s next?

We stopped by Cross Creek High School’s graduation ceremony at the James Brown Arena to speak with a few seniors.

These graduates have big goals. Most importantly- plans to achieve them.

MORE | Butler High graduates share how COVID shaped future

While a number of Wednesday’s graduates were headed to trade school and some joining our armed forces, we spoke with two who told us college is their next step.

“I’m nervous too. It’s a big day. A big day. I’m really excited,” said Markell Pyatt, a graduating senior.

Candice Rogers, Cross Creek High School valedictorian, said: “I feel happy. Kinda nervous, but still happy.”

As they walk across the stage, they’re walking into college and then to careers in need.

“I want to become a psychiatrist,” said Rogers.

MORE | AU president outlines achievements, goals in key speech

For Rogers, behavioral health is in her future.

And the numbers predict shortages in half of the behavioral health professions by 2035, including adult and child psychiatrists.

It’s a gap Rogers is willing to help fill.

“I had a whole bunch of death in my family the past few years. I wanted to be able to help people with mental health issues in order to combat that,” said Rogers.

But for Pyatt, the United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects growth for his career choice with an employment increase of nearly 10,000 jobs.

MORE | Grovetown High grads visit Cedar Ridge Elementary School

Pyatt said: “I plan to attend Kennesaw State University for this engineering program. So, I’m planning to be an electrical engineer.”

For both graduates, it’s been a long journey leading up to this moment.

Rogers said: “I learned that I needed to study a lot more in order to be able to take on what I am now- valedictorian.”

Pyatt said: “12 years all comes down to this day.”

On Wednesday, the room was full of proud families with so much energy for the graduates.

Graduations for both Richmond County and Columbia County continue into thursday and Friday..

News 12 wants to say congratulations to all of the 2023 graduates and good luck with all of your future endeavors.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after murder
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge

Latest News

South Carolina abortion ban awaits Gov. McMaster’s signature
The bill bans most abortions in South Carolina after fetal cardiac activity is detected,...
South Carolina abortion ban awaits Gov. McMaster’s signature
WRDW WAGT Dual Logo for Streams
News 12 earns regional Murrow Awards in 3 categories
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
Smoke, water do more damage than flames at apartment complex