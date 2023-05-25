Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Atlanta chauffeur remembers driving Tina Turner around town in 2008

By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not everybody gets the chance to meet a superstar. But Atlanta Chauffeur Robin Dillard did.

Back in 2008, Dillard says she was tapped to transport music icon Tina Turner around Atlanta.

“It was amazing,” Dillard said. “She flew into a private airport, of course. So, I picked her up from the airport and took her to the Ritz Carlton in Buckhead.”

From there, Dillard says they had a police escort to Phillips Arena, which is now called State Farm Arena. Turner performed back-to-back nights on her 50th-anniversary tour.

“We were joking in the car when there was a lot of traffic going downtown and she said where are all these people going to on a Sunday afternoon? And I said, really? You’re going to ask me that question? I think they’re going to see you,” Dillard said.

Dillard says she also got to watch the concert from backstage.

“All the seats were taken, so we got to stand at the corner of the stage and it was up close and personal,” Dillard said.

The Queen of Rock and Roll was loved by millions around the world.

After growing up in poverty and overcoming an abusive relationship, Turner launched a solo career later in life, which included some of the biggest hits of the 80s like Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

“When you drive people around people always ask you who’s the most famous person you’ve ever driven? So I can say Tina Turner was one of them,” Dillard said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
From left: Dylan Hasley, Cheyanne Murphy.
Have you seen these 2 missing teens in Aiken County?
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of city staffer who ran over body?
Augusta Utilities is still able to take payments during computer outage, but has no direct...
Mayor denies $50M ransom demand amid city computer outage
Even though the school sits on a military installation, the Department of Defense doesn’t run...
I-TEAM: How did a student go missing from school on post?

Latest News

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
New South Carolina abortion law temporarily blocked
Hackers claim they're holding city of Augusta's data hostage
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles