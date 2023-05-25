Atlanta chauffeur remembers driving Tina Turner around town in 2008

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not everybody gets the chance to meet a superstar. But Atlanta Chauffeur Robin Dillard did.

Back in 2008, Dillard says she was tapped to transport music icon Tina Turner around Atlanta.

“It was amazing,” Dillard said. “She flew into a private airport, of course. So, I picked her up from the airport and took her to the Ritz Carlton in Buckhead.”

From there, Dillard says they had a police escort to Phillips Arena, which is now called State Farm Arena. Turner performed back-to-back nights on her 50th-anniversary tour.

“We were joking in the car when there was a lot of traffic going downtown and she said where are all these people going to on a Sunday afternoon? And I said, really? You’re going to ask me that question? I think they’re going to see you,” Dillard said.

Dillard says she also got to watch the concert from backstage.

“All the seats were taken, so we got to stand at the corner of the stage and it was up close and personal,” Dillard said.

The Queen of Rock and Roll was loved by millions around the world.

After growing up in poverty and overcoming an abusive relationship, Turner launched a solo career later in life, which included some of the biggest hits of the 80s like Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

“When you drive people around people always ask you who’s the most famous person you’ve ever driven? So I can say Tina Turner was one of them,” Dillard said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.