Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

10 puppies found abandoned on Burke County road

By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten puppies are looking for their forever home after being dumped on the side of the road in Burke County.

The puppies were left on Bellevue Plantation Road near Mill Creek Road, according to Burke County Animal Services.

They say witnesses saw a silver Sedan leaving the area shortly after the puppies were found.

MORE | Lincolnton brewery creates ‘Dad Bod’ calendar for charity

The puppies will be available for adoption on June 1, and they are first come, first served. The center opens at 1 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information, call Burke County Animal Services at (762) 225-6462.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of Augusta fire staffer who ran over body?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city...
FBI investigates Augusta computer crisis – a possible cyberattack

Latest News

Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up the newly signed abortion law on May 25, 2023.
South Carolina governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law
Aquinas High School sports facilities getting major upgrade
10 puppies dump in Burke County