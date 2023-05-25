10 puppies found abandoned on Burke County road

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten puppies are looking for their forever home after being dumped on the side of the road in Burke County.

The puppies were left on Bellevue Plantation Road near Mill Creek Road, according to Burke County Animal Services.

They say witnesses saw a silver Sedan leaving the area shortly after the puppies were found.

The puppies will be available for adoption on June 1, and they are first come, first served. The center opens at 1 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information, call Burke County Animal Services at (762) 225-6462.

