Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of the UK royal's police escort. Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a west London intersection May 10.(Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal’s police escort.

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a West London intersection on May 10.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said. “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Holland’s son, Martin, told the BBC that his mother died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” Holland, who is from Essex, had reportedly been visiting her older sister in London.

Her son said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks … but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after latest murder
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge

Latest News

Even without an internet connection, those devices can keep them entertained for as long as...
What the Tech: Must have tech for traveling with kids
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police: Student arrested in shooting death of another student outside Pittsburgh school
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes
Brianna Grier
Hancock County mom’s family suing over arrest death
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it