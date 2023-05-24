Submit Photos/Videos
Woman accused of stabbing victim in back with screwdriver

Emily Ann Johnson
Emily Ann Johnson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police have arrested a woman who’s accused of stabbing a victim in the back with a screwdriver.

Emily Ann Johnson was arrested this week, although the stabbing happened April 16, according to police.

MORE | ‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after latest murder

It occurred in the back yard of a home in the 800 block of Martin Luther Kind Boulevard after the victim told Johnson she’d seen Johnson on her bike that day, according to police.

Johnson then took a screwdriver and started stabbing the victim in her back, an officer wrote in a report about the incident.

Johnson was being held Wednesday in Burke County jail on charges of battery and aggravated assault.

