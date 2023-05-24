Woman accused of stabbing victim in back with screwdriver
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police have arrested a woman who’s accused of stabbing a victim in the back with a screwdriver.
Emily Ann Johnson was arrested this week, although the stabbing happened April 16, according to police.
It occurred in the back yard of a home in the 800 block of Martin Luther Kind Boulevard after the victim told Johnson she’d seen Johnson on her bike that day, according to police.
Johnson then took a screwdriver and started stabbing the victim in her back, an officer wrote in a report about the incident.
Johnson was being held Wednesday in Burke County jail on charges of battery and aggravated assault.
