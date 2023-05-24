Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets
(Gray News) – Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.
The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.
The complete lineup includes:
Week 1 - June 21
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
Week 2 – June 28
- Sonic The Hedgehog
Week 3 – July 5
- Mummies
Week 4 – July 12
- The Bad Guys
Week 5 – July 19
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Week 6 – July 26
- DC League of Super-Pets
Week 7 – Aug. 2
- Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Week 8 – Aug. 9
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.
