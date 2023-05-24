South Carolina abortion ban awaits Gov. McMaster’s signature

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The signature of Governor Henry McMaster is all that’s needed to enact a ban on most abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Opponents argue many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at that point, but supporters contend this bill will save lives.

After the state Senate gave final approval to the six-week abortion ban Tuesday night, it now awaits the governor’s signature, who says he’ll sign it into law as soon as possible.

“I think we’ve got the opportunity now, with the governor’s signature on the fetal heartbeat bill, to make a difference in the lives of many, many thousands of preborn children in South Carolina,” said Mitch Prosser, Palmetto Family Council Interim President.

The bill bans most abortions in South Carolina after fetal cardiac activity is detected typically around six weeks into a pregnancy.

That’s why supporters often refer to this as a “heartbeat bill” and it’s the same restriction that’s currently in place in Georgia.

South Carolina’s bill allows limited exceptions to save the mother’s life, for sexual assault victims, and when the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would prevent it from surviving outside the womb.

Ann Warner, Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network CEO, said: “The exceptions are already extremely problematic and really don’t help anybody. If they have survived a rape and incest and have to report that to local law enforcement, that is not a safe or reasonable position for survivors to be in, and it’s going to put them at more risk.”

Until the new restrictions go into effect, abortion is legal in South Carolina before about 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

That’s one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the southeast and data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows many more residents of other states are coming here for the procedure now compared to a year ago.

Prosser said: “It certainly ramped up the urgency, and a lot of people called South Carolina and the most liberal law in the southeast, the abortion destination state of the southeast.”

But opponents of the bill say South Carolinians will still do what they believe they need to do to get abortion care, which could put them in danger, while putting doctors in a bad position too.

Warner said: “This bill is incredibly confusing and hard for doctor to comply with, and unfortunately, what that’s going to result in is doctors looking at their lawyers before they provide healthcare to people.”

Planned Parenthood says it’ll file a lawsuit against this bill once the governor signs it into law.

Once that happens, a court could temporarily block the law or let it remain in effect as the lawsuit works its way through the legal system.

This bill is similar to South Carolina’s previous six-week ban, which the state Supreme Court struck down in January.

Republican supporters say they’re confident this bill is different enough from the former one for the court to uphold it.

But opponents say it’s fundamentally the same restriction that’s already been deemed unconstitutional.

