Smoke, water do more damage than flames at apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A midday fire on Wednesday affected at least two units at the Pinnacle Place apartments.

The fire broke out shortly after noon at the complex along Tobacco Road between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge roads.

Dispatchers said the fire itself didn’t cause much damage and was quickly contained.

However, a neighbor said there was a lot of damage due to water and smoke, which could have destroyed much of the property of affected residents.

