Richmond Co. investigator seeks sheriff position in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The race for Aiken County sheriff now has two candidates in the running.

Lieutenant Lucas Grant of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office made it official Tuesday evening.

We caught up with Grant to find out what makes him want to run for sheriff.

Grant greeted his supporters Tuesday night with his vision to be an Aiken County sheriff that is aware, accountable, and available.

Dozens of supporters rallied at Smith Hazel Park right across the street from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a place where Grant hopes to work in 2024.

“It was a very big opportunity tonight to take our first step and that’s making that announcement as a whole to run for sheriff here in Aiken County,” said Grant.

Grant serves with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He started 13 years ago as a deputy jailor and worked his way to a homicide investigator.

“Being able to be a part of the different divisions I’ve been in has helped me grow and has helped me been groomed for what I’m here to do today,” he said.

Now he’s looking to serve his own backyard, where violence has hit too close to home.

His dad was a victim of gun violence in Aiken County in 2020.

“I graduated from North Augusta High School- very proud of that, living over here has been my roots, not only my roots but my home, and now it’s time to come back home and serve here at home for this great community,” said Grant.

Grant is running against Aiken Public Safety Officer Marty Sawyer, who got the endorsement of Sheriff Michael Hunt back in January.

“I wish him the best, but here it’s all about running this race. I want to make sure a well-organized campaign for the citizens of this community, so they know it’s up to them to vote me in because I want to earn their vote to become the next sheriff,” said Grant.

Grant says this campaign still is in the early stages. His next move is to visit people around the county to start conversations with the community.

