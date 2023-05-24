Submit Photos/Videos
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Columbia County

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Health Department says a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Grovetown.

It happened just a couple of weeks after another raccoon in the county also tested positive for the deadly disease.

This latest raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill on a public walking path near Seaton and Brentford avenues in the Canterbury Farms subdivision off Chamblin Road.

The raccoon did not have any contact with humans or domestic animals and was captured by Columbia County Animal Services without incident.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing.

Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

Report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-541-4077.

