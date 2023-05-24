Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after murder
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge

Latest News

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Cory Fleming
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump