News 12 earns regional Murrow Awards in 3 categories

WRDW WAGT Dual Logo for Streams((Source: WRDW))
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Region 13 winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards on Wednesday morning, and News 12 was honored in three categories.

Within our size division, News 12 won awards in three categories:

Region 13 includes Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, winners of which will be announced in August.

