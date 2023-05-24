Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New details arise after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond

Scott Paige
Scott Paige(Contributed)
By Nick Viland
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The accused CrossFit gym owner, Scott Paige, will stay behind bars for now.

His bond was denied Tuesday after being charged with child molestation.

We have new details from court documents.

Bond was denied for Paige, owner of Bare CrossFit Gym in Martinez.

Paige was turned in by his wife on April 27 when a police report says she caught him in the act with a 15-year-old.

MORE | Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea

Paige is accused of having a relationship with a minor dating back to December.

Police documents say he admitted the relationship to his wife after she found Instagram messages between the two.

Court documents show Instagram messages dating back to late December and January.

They show Paige sending hearts, love poems, and relationship quotes.

One says, “Falling in love with someone you had no intentions of falling for is the most beautiful kind of love” and said the quote was “so true.”

We spoke on the phone with the Grovetown Police Department, not about this case, but in broader terms when it comes to child molestation allegations.

MORE | Woman accused of stabbing victim in back with screwdriver

“Whether it’s your high school football coach or something like that. I would look out for opportunities that a potential groomer to isolate your child. So, whether it’s private sessions, you know, in the gym or as well we need to talk alone or it could be you know, it could start off as innocent as practice sessions in a backyard or in somebody’s garage,” said Sergeant William Loomer, an investigative sergeant with the Grovetown Police Department.

Loomer says it’s ok to be overprotective when it comes to who your children are with.

As for the CrossFit business, it was empty today when we went by.

The business next door tells us they’re going to take over the space.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after murder
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge

Latest News

1 man dead after shooting in Edgefield County
Augusta Fire Department
A look at reports of Augusta fire employee who ran over body
Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city...
FBI investigates Augusta computer crisis – a possible cyberattack
This shooting is part of a continuing outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 90...
1 man dead after shooting in Edgefield County