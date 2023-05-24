New details arise after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The accused CrossFit gym owner, Scott Paige, will stay behind bars for now.

His bond was denied Tuesday after being charged with child molestation.

We have new details from court documents.

Bond was denied for Paige, owner of Bare CrossFit Gym in Martinez.

Paige was turned in by his wife on April 27 when a police report says she caught him in the act with a 15-year-old.

Paige is accused of having a relationship with a minor dating back to December.

Police documents say he admitted the relationship to his wife after she found Instagram messages between the two.

Court documents show Instagram messages dating back to late December and January.

They show Paige sending hearts, love poems, and relationship quotes.

One says, “Falling in love with someone you had no intentions of falling for is the most beautiful kind of love” and said the quote was “so true.”

We spoke on the phone with the Grovetown Police Department, not about this case, but in broader terms when it comes to child molestation allegations.

“Whether it’s your high school football coach or something like that. I would look out for opportunities that a potential groomer to isolate your child. So, whether it’s private sessions, you know, in the gym or as well we need to talk alone or it could be you know, it could start off as innocent as practice sessions in a backyard or in somebody’s garage,” said Sergeant William Loomer, an investigative sergeant with the Grovetown Police Department.

Loomer says it’s ok to be overprotective when it comes to who your children are with.

As for the CrossFit business, it was empty today when we went by.

The business next door tells us they’re going to take over the space.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.