A look at reports of Augusta fire employee who ran over body

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 10 days since a mass shooting in Augusta that left two dead and four others hurt.

That night, while on the scene, a shift commander with the Augusta Fire Department ran over one of the bodies.

The incident report says the man was dragged more than 50 feet.

Reports say the man responsible was the same one who had just pronounced him dead.

There are still a lot of questions about how this happened. This isn’t just something awful to hear about, thousands of people have seen it.

It happened in broad daylight and a witness was streaming the chaotic scene live on Facebook.

At the time, News 12 didn’t name the driver because the report said he didn’t see the body.

The sheriff called it an unfortunate accident.

On Wednesday, after going through his personnel file, there appeared to be no red flags.

The firefighter behind the wheel said, according to reports, he did not see the body of the shooting victim. The vehicle’s hood, he says, blocked his view.

We are not naming him, but he is a shift commander who’s spent 24 years of his life working with the Augusta Fire Department.

In 1999, he was hired as a firefighter paramedic. He has 15 certifications ranging from paramedic to tactual emergency combat and causality care.

The case file reveals that officers get a quarterly checkup. Each time he either met or exceeded expectations.

Comments on almost all of the checkup forms say he is a great asset to the fire department, a good leader, and a good coworker.

Documents show the only time he’s ever had an accident in an emergency vehicle was back in 2004.

Reports show he was “newly assigned to this vehicle, thought he had placed it in drive, but it was in reverse.”

Damages totaled more than $14,000, but he took full responsibility and paid a small fee.

We did find a few marks against him, but they appear to be relatively minor and have nothing to do with his driving.

For example, in 2019, he “did not perform to acceptable work standards,” but that had to do with a building inspection.

In 2020, he had an issue with a couple of co-workers and had some “conflict resolution training.” Again, nothing to do with driving.

He has not been charged in the mass shooting accident.

