Long-time Aiken County Council member resigns after 36 years

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 36 years of serving District 8, a long-time Aiken County Council member is stepping down.

Willar Hightower’s resignation is effective May 31. Tuesday was his last meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.

After being a public servant for more than 40 years, due to recent health issues, Hightower and his family believe it is time to focus on overcoming “several major health issues.”

“I have served standing on the shoulders of my parents, Reverend Willard H. and Janie Sweeney Hightower. They raised me to know that it is not about me, but about improving the lives of those I have represented in the City and County of Aiken. I pray that the council will continue to focus on constituent service,” said Hightower in a statement provided to News 12.

He goes on to say that he still has plans to continue working on Nicholson Village, paving roads in his district, and the boxing gym.

