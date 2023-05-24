Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lincoln Co. brewery creates ‘Dad Bod’ calendar for charity

Back Paddle Brewing is launching a new calendar, and it’s all about the dads.
Back Paddle Brewing is launching a new calendar, and it’s all about the dads.(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Lincoln County, there is a veteran-owned small-batch brewery that is getting a lot of attention for its latest charity venture.

Back Paddle Brewing is launching a new calendar, and it’s all about the dads.

We stopped by to ask what it takes to make the top 12.

Kyle McCloud’s, owner of Back Paddle Brewing, inbox is flooded with pictures of dad bods.

“Hundreds of shots,” said McCloud.

MORE | 5th grade class holds birthday party for Edgefield senior citizen

He made a post asking people to send their best dad bod pictures and that’s exactly what he got.

“I recently read a book authored by the owner of the Savannah Bananas and how they’re always doing wacky stuff, and our team put our heads together and said, what if we do a dad bod calendar?” said McCloud.

McCloud says Back Paddle Brewing likes trying new and different ideas, and he knows having a calendar full of shirtless guys definitely would be different.

“Usually you’re thinking calendars, you’re thinking nature photos or swimsuit edition. We’re spinning it on its head. We’re getting a little bit of nature; we’re getting a little bit of a different sort of swimsuit going on.,” he said.

McCloud says a team of ladies will evaluate the pictures over wine to decide who makes the calendar.

MORE | Grovetown High grads visit Cedar Ridge Elementary School

They’ll have a lot to choose from, as hundreds of men are proudly showing off their bods.

“I think it’s great that fellow dad bods can get out there and have fun with it and laugh at life,” said McCloud.

If you want to participate, you have until June 5 to enter. Email your photo to backpaddleddadbodcalendar@gmail.com to enter.

McCloud says a portion of each calendar sale will go to a local non-profit.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after murder
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge

Latest News

AU president outlines achievements, goals in key speech
Willar Hightower Jr.
Long-time Aiken County Council member resigns after 36 years
Cory Fleming
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is providing meals to children all summer through the Summer...
Finding summer meals for your student in the CSRA