Lincoln Co. brewery creates ‘Dad Bod’ calendar for charity

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Lincoln County, there is a veteran-owned small-batch brewery that is getting a lot of attention for its latest charity venture.

Back Paddle Brewing is launching a new calendar, and it’s all about the dads.

We stopped by to ask what it takes to make the top 12.

Kyle McCloud’s, owner of Back Paddle Brewing, inbox is flooded with pictures of dad bods.

“Hundreds of shots,” said McCloud.

He made a post asking people to send their best dad bod pictures and that’s exactly what he got.

“I recently read a book authored by the owner of the Savannah Bananas and how they’re always doing wacky stuff, and our team put our heads together and said, what if we do a dad bod calendar?” said McCloud.

McCloud says Back Paddle Brewing likes trying new and different ideas, and he knows having a calendar full of shirtless guys definitely would be different.

“Usually you’re thinking calendars, you’re thinking nature photos or swimsuit edition. We’re spinning it on its head. We’re getting a little bit of nature; we’re getting a little bit of a different sort of swimsuit going on.,” he said.

McCloud says a team of ladies will evaluate the pictures over wine to decide who makes the calendar.

They’ll have a lot to choose from, as hundreds of men are proudly showing off their bods.

“I think it’s great that fellow dad bods can get out there and have fun with it and laugh at life,” said McCloud.

If you want to participate, you have until June 5 to enter. Email your photo to backpaddleddadbodcalendar@gmail.com to enter.

McCloud says a portion of each calendar sale will go to a local non-profit.

