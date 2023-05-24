Greenbrier High golf team wins state title for first time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia High School Association golf state championships are wrapping up Tuesday night.

We have many of our local high school golfers representing the CSRA in tournaments all over the state.

We’ve had a lot of state champions around these parts this year and the Greenbrier Girls Golf Team is bringing home another trophy.

The Wolfpack topped the leaderboard 10 strokes clear of the rest of the field to win the class 5A state championship.

Two members of the Wolfpack cracked the top 10 individually.

Adyson Lukich came in fourth and Reagan Henderson finished in eighth.

As for the Greenbrier boys’ team, the Wolfpack climbed their way up the leaderboard in the final round, making their way into the top 10 and finishing in sixth place.

The rainy course conditions played a role in many of these events, but that didn’t stop the Lakeside Boys Golf Team from having themselves a nice fourth-place finish in the class 6A state championships in Jekyll Island.

The Panthers led the field by one point in round one in part due to the play of junior Barrett Loftis, who finished as the individual runner-up, and freshman Hamilton Coleman, who also finished inside the top 10.

