Georgia Powers warns Augusta residents of phone scams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power has received reports of potential phone scams by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees in the Augusta area.

Georgia Power advises that criminals target residential and business customers and are known to attempt a variety of scams in person, on the phone, and online, including social media. Scams often threaten disconnection unless immediate payment is made via phone or in person.

Georgia Power offers these reminders to avoid common scams:

Georgia Power does not demand payment in person at your home or business: If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a prerecorded message to the primary account telephone requesting that the customer call Georgia Power to discuss the account. Georgia Power only accepts secure payments through clearly identified channels, such as authorized payment locations and the secure online customer portal.

Beware of phone calls demanding payment via phone: Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should hang up and contact the company’s 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890.

Georgia Power employees are easy to identify: If a Georgia Power employee has a service-related reason to visit your home or business, they will always be wearing a Georgia Power employee ID badge, in uniform, and in a company vehicle.

If an employee needs to visit a customer’s home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a photo ID badge with their name and logo. Employees will also arrive in a vehicle marked with the logo.

If you suspect that someone is at your home or place of business impersonating a Georgia Power employee:

Call your local police immediately.

Call Georgia Power at 1-888-660-5890.

DO NOT let the individual inside your home or business.

DO NOT go outside with the individual.

DO NOT provide them with your account number or any personal or financial information.

