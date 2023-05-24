Finding summer meals for your student in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is out for some students, and local school districts and organizations are offering free meals to children over the summer.

Here are some places you can get summer meals.

Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is providing meals to children all summer through the Summer Food Service Program.

Thousands of meals will be provided at YMCA locations and partner sites across Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Jefferson, Richmond, Aiken, and Barnwell counties. Click here to view all locations and meal times.

The Screven County Board of Education will serve free meals from June 5 to June 30 to kids aged 18 and under. It’s called Seamless Summer. All meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click HERE for more information.

Washington County School District will provide summer meals at Washington County High School in the back parking lot from June 5 to June 29, Monday through Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Call Washington County School Nutrition at (478) 552-3281 ext. 1211 or 1210 for more information.

Warren County School District will provide meals at Warren County High School Monday through Thursday from May 30 to June 15. Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

They will serve breakfast only on June 20, 21, and 23 in the cafeteria. Please check in at the front office. For more information, contact Dr. R. Burnett (706) 465-3742 ext. 241 or email.

We will continue to follow and update this story as we find more meal programs.

Click HERE to find a food pantry near you.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.