Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Drying out today with below average highs all week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sun will finally make an appearance this afternoon, but temperatures will remain well below average through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s today. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Looking drier Thursday and Friday with morning lows on the cooler side in the middle to upper 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast between 5-10 mph Thursday, but get breezier Friday between 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the Florida coast. That system is expected to move further to the north but some models have the system getting pulled into Georgia and South Carolina. The track will be very important over the next few day, the further north and east the system moves the drier the weather will be but if it moves further west we could be in for a soggy weekend.

Right now it’s looking like we could see a few scattered showers late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Depending on how much rainfall we see temperatures will rage from the mid and upper 70s to low 80s. A few more isolated showers could be possible for Memorial Day Monday with afternoon highs expected to reach the mid-80s. This forecast will likely be tweaked over the next few days so keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

