Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sun finally made an appearance this afternoon with temps in the upper 70s! It will continue to be a great evening with a few thin clouds, cooling temps, and low humidity. Temperatures are expected to fall out of the 70s and into the lower 50s by morning, Friday morning will also be on the cooler side in the middle to upper 50s.

Tomorrow will remain dry but the winds will start to pick up in the afternoon out of the Northeast between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast between 5-10 mph Thursday, but get breezier Friday between 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the Florida coast. That system is expected to move into South Carolina and bring wet conditions to the beaches and the CSRA. Right now it’s looking like showers could develop midday on Saturday, first in our eastern counties then moving further west throughout the day. Rain chances will stay on the higher side through the first half of Sunday with isolated showers Sunday afternoon and into Monday. With cloudy skies and the chance for rainfall on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid and upper 60s. Sunday the showers will be more scattered and temps will reach the low 70s. Only a few isolated showers will remain on Monday with temps expected to be warmer, near 80. Our eastern counties look to receive the most rainfall between 1.5″ - 2.5″ with lower amounts as you travel west.

