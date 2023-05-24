Butler High graduates share how COVID shaped future

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three years ago, COVID-19 hit, forcing online ceremonies and even drive-by and socially distanced graduations.

Now, our class of high school graduates, they had defied the odds and are walking across the stage, despite what the unknowns of COVID-19 brought.

No matter where you were you’ll most likely never forget schools shutting down, transitioning to online learning, then being brought back into the classroom.

Harlem High School seniors will never forget it, because they were freshmen when it all happened.

Now at the end of their high school journey, they say it’s what makes them all the better for it.

“At the end, I think it’s all gonna come out in tears. I think I’m gonna grab this, I’m gonna cry,” said Nyla Franklin, a Butler High School graduating senior.

Seniors walked to the stage with the confidence they’d spent four years building.

And like walking is as simple as putting one foot in front of the other, their high school journey has been anything but.

“Knowing that we wouldn’t have that exact same four years as everyone else before we have. It was kind of sad to me. I wanted that for high school experience,” said Franklin.

High school is already hard, try adding COVID-19 to the mix.

“I, honestly, thought that we were gonna have to do what the class of 2020 did, which was drive by and pick up our diplomas. COVID-19 taught me to be patient, to be patient with myself, and to work way harder than I’ve been working,” said Franklin.

They didn’t brave the COVID-19 wave alone. They had hundreds of teachers with them every step of the way.

“Them having our back, it was really, it actually made high school a lot easier to get through, especially my teacher, Ms. Raker. She made high school way more fun for me, even though I was online for part of it,” said Franklin.

Wednesday, they cross the string on the cap, looking back together.

More than 270 Harlem students will soon walk across the stage to get that coveted piece of paper.

While they’ll never forget COVID-19, the group will be written down for years to come in state championship history.

