Hancock County mom’s family suing over arrest death

By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lawyers for the family of Brianna Grier plan to announce a lawsuit over her death after she fell out of a patrol car following her arrest in Hancock County.

Prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Eric Hertz will make the announcement at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Old Decatur Courthouse.

MORE ON THE CASE:

The attorneys said the lawsuit names Lt. Marlin Primus, Deputy Timothy Legette and Sheriff Tomlyn Primus as defendants and claims that they participated in gross negligence that led to Grier’s wrongful death.

Grier, a 28-year-old Black mother of 5-year-old twin girls, was taken into custody by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during a mental health crisis.

Full 10-minute video (viewer discretion is advised; uncensored profanity throughout the video):.

While in transport, a handcuffed Grier, who had no seat belt on, fell out of the door of the unsecured police vehicle, struck her head on the road and suffered brain trauma that led to her being in a coma on July 15, 2022.

She died six days later on July 21.

Several months ago, prosecutors decided her case wouldn’t go before a civil or criminal grand jury.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it had closed its investigation of the death and taken it to the Ocmulgee Circuit district attorney, who decided against bringing the case to grand jury.

