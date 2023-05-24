Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

AU president outlines achievements, goals in key speech

By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University President Brooks Keel is giving his annual State of the University address.

He’s expected to discuss continued aspirations going forward as growth continues within the university.

These include the expansion of the Medical College of Georgia, the addition of the School of Public Health and the new programs that have been approved for the upcoming year.

Watch the live stream above.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after latest murder
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge

Latest News

Even without an internet connection, those devices can keep them entertained for as long as...
What the Tech: Must have tech for traveling with kids
Brianna Grier
Hancock County mom’s family suing over arrest death
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
City of Augusta Utilities Department
City of Augusta cyber-crisis: What’s working and what’s not?