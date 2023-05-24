Submit Photos/Videos
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has some new legal problems: A federal grand jury has indicted him on several charges.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Suspended attorney Cory Fleming is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Wednesday’s announcement of Fleming’s guilty plea came on the same day a federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment against Murdaugh.

Fleming, 54, will plead guilty to his role in defrauding the estate of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, for more than $4.3 million.

Fleming is scheduled to appear before Judge Richard Gergel at 2 p.m. Thursday in Charleston.

Murdaugh recommended the family of Satterfield hire Fleming to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh’s homeowner’s insurance policies following her death after a fall at Murdaugh’s home. The estate’s claims were settled by Murdaugh’s insurance companies for $505,000 and $3.8 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina says information alleges Murdaugh and Fleming conspired to siphon settlement funds, disguised as “prosecution expenses” for personal gain.

Additionally, the information alleges Fleming transferred funds from a trust account to his personal bank account and claimed the funds were for expenses related to the Satterfield estate claim.

The office alleges Fleming knew the funds belonged to the estate and the payments were not for legitimate legal expenses.

Fleming faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

