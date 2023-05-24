Submit Photos/Videos
17-year-old girl dies after falling from pickup truck, police say

The 17-year-old was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when it crashed.
By Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl died after she fell from a pickup truck in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police identified the girl as Sophie Ringquist.

She was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Dispatchers said they received a call for a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. When troopers arrived at the scene, they said they found Ringquist with serious injuries.

State police said the accident resulted from what they only described as “unknown events.”

In a crash report, troopers said Ringquist may have been injured as a result of a fall from the vehicle. However, they also said the events are still under investigation.

Ringquist was transported to a local hospital, where officials later pronounced her dead due to blunt injuries to her torso.

Officials at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington said Ringquist was a junior.

The superintendent of the school district sent a letter about her death to the school community expressing condolences for Ringquist’s family and offering counseling services to anyone who might need them.

It is not yet clear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

