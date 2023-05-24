1 man dead after shooting in Edgefield County

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Johnston, Coroner David Burnett said over the weekend.

According to the coroner, Willy Dublin died of a gunshot wound and was scheduled to have an autopsy Monday morning.

We reached out to Johnston City Police Department for more information.

This shooting is part of a continuing outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 90 lives across the CSRA in a little over a year.

According to deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday at Belvedere Clearwater Road and Pineview Drive . The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There were also shootings on the other side of the Savannah River.

Three people, including a juvenile, ended up in hospitals after a series of apparently unrelated shootings that began Friday night and continued through the weekend.

A minor was injured in a shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Oak Street in Augusta . A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Washington County .

On Sunday afternoon, gunfire broke out at an Augusta food store, but no one was hurt .

