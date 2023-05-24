1 man dead after shooting in Edgefield County
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Johnston, Coroner David Burnett said over the weekend.
According to the coroner, Willy Dublin died of a gunshot wound and was scheduled to have an autopsy Monday morning.
We reached out to Johnston City Police Department for more information.
This shooting is part of a continuing outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 90 lives across the CSRA in a little over a year.
According to deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday at Belvedere Clearwater Road and Pineview Drive. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
There were also shootings on the other side of the Savannah River.
Three people, including a juvenile, ended up in hospitals after a series of apparently unrelated shootings that began Friday night and continued through the weekend.
A minor was injured in a shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Oak Street in Augusta. A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Washington County.
On Sunday afternoon, gunfire broke out at an Augusta food store, but no one was hurt.
