Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 man dead after shooting in Edgefield County

One man is dead after a shooting in Johnston, Coroner David Burnett said over the weekend.
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Johnston, Coroner David Burnett said over the weekend.

According to the coroner, Willy Dublin died of a gunshot wound and was scheduled to have an autopsy Monday morning.

We reached out to Johnston City Police Department for more information.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

This shooting is part of a continuing outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 90 lives across the CSRA in a little over a year.

According to deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday at Belvedere Clearwater Road and Pineview Drive. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There were also shootings on the other side of the Savannah River.

Three people, including a juvenile, ended up in hospitals after a series of apparently unrelated shootings that began Friday night and continued through the weekend.

A minor was injured in a shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Oak Street in Augusta. A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Washington County.

On Sunday afternoon, gunfire broke out at an Augusta food store, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after murder
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge

Latest News

1 man dead after shooting in Edgefield County
Augusta Fire Department
A look at reports of Augusta fire employee who ran over body
Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city...
FBI investigates Augusta computer crisis – a possible cyberattack
Scott Paige
New details arise after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond