Vehicle fire on I-20 causes 2-hour traffic block, no injuries
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused traffic I-20 Eastbound to be blocked on Tuesday morning for two hours, with no injuries, according to dispatch.
The fire occurred at 6:47 a.m. at mile post 194, on the ramp wasn’t put out until around 8:15 a.m. allowing traffic to move again, officials say.
The cause of the fire is unknown, dispatch says.
