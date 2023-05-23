Submit Photos/Videos
Vehicle fire on I-20 causes 2-hour traffic block, no injuries

By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused traffic I-20 Eastbound to be blocked on Tuesday morning for two hours, with no injuries, according to dispatch.

MORE | Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta

The fire occurred at 6:47 a.m. at mile post 194, on the ramp wasn’t put out until around 8:15 a.m. allowing traffic to move again, officials say.

The cause of the fire is unknown, dispatch says.

