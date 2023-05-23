Vehicle fire on I-20 causes 2-hour traffic block, no injuries

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused traffic I-20 Eastbound to be blocked on Tuesday morning for two hours, with no injuries, according to dispatch.

The fire occurred at 6:47 a.m. at mile post 194, on the ramp wasn’t put out until around 8:15 a.m. allowing traffic to move again, officials say.

The cause of the fire is unknown, dispatch says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.