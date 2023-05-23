Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Students raise more than $10,000 for custodian who recently lost his wife

Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.
Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.(soupstock via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (Gray News) - A group of students in Texas helped raise thousands of dollars for their high school custodian after his wife recently died.

Nathaniel “Mr. Billy” Hawkins, Bullard High School’s lead custodian, lost his wife in April, as reported by KYTX.

High school students Evan Higginbotham and Spencer Corson created a GoFundMe account to help cover his late wife’s funeral expenses.

“Many know that janitors and custodians do not make much money. We are really close with ‘Mr. Billy,’ and we think this would be a great surprise,” the students shared regarding the fundraiser.

Hawkins is a father of five and the students said they wanted to help him in any way they could, calling him an “outstanding, hardworking and caring janitor.”

Last week, the students presented Hawkins with a check in the amount of more than $10,000 thanks to their fundraising efforts, according to reports.

“We appreciate you and your time to give ‘Mr. Billy’ all of this love that has been shown,” the students shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
I-20 wreck
Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta
Jason Cunningham
Ex-deputy gets prison for murder of girlfriend in parking garage
Car accident generic
2 people die, 3 seriously hurt in separate wrecks across region

Latest News

Super Typhoon Mawar
Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
Agents found hundreds of images on multiple devices in Fearneyhough’s possession.
Martinez man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography
This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
East Taylor Street shooting in Augusta
Local reverend calls for change after latest Augusta shooting
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta partial crane collapse