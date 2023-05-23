Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student last week gave classmates ear piercings at an Augusta school, prompting a letter to parents.

It happened Thursday at Richmond Hill K-8 School, according to the letter.

A student brought a piercing gun to school and let classmates know about it, according to the letter from Principal Dr. Shawnda Spruill.

The teacher confiscated the item but the student retrieved it and was able to give classmates ear piercings, Spruill wrote.

“Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the appropriateness of items they bring to school,” Spruill told parents.

Also Thursday, a student was found with a stun device at Hephzibah Middle School.

“Richmond County School System Police were notified during dismissal that a student had a taser with her at school,” parents were told in a letter from Principal Will Smith.

The incident is being addressed by school district police and the code of conduct, Smith said.

