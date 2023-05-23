South Carolina Senate resumes debate on abortion curbs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A six-week ban on abortion in South Carolina could soon be headed to the governor’s desk – or a Republican deadlock on restrictions could continue.

It comes down to a debate at the State House.

Senators are debating a bill that would ban most abortions after about six weeks into a pregnancy.

It would allow limited exceptions to save the mother’s life, for sexual assault victims and when the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would prevent it from surviving outside the womb.

Senators previously passed this bill, but the House made some changes to it when state representatives passed it during special session last week.

The big question right now is whether enough Republicans in the Senate will support the bill with the changes to send it to the governor.

South Carolina currently has one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the Southeast, while neighboring states have implemented tighter bans in the past several months.

“South Carolina has become the abortion capital of the Southeast, and there’s really no other way to say that,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

Meanwhile, the only five women in South Carolina’s 46-member Senate have vowed to resist new abortion restrictions.

The three Republicans, one Democrat and one independent aim to block the bill.

Although Republican Sen. Penry Gustafson voted for the bill back in February, she said the House made “dramatic” changes that she does not support.

“I want to restrict abortions, and I’m very upset about what’s happening in our state,” Gustafson said. “But I’m a legislator first. I’ve got to look at the bill and see how it can be upheld, how it can be implemented.”

Still, she expects most members of her party — which holds 30 seats in the chamber — will back the measure as it stands.

The women senators entered the State House together Tuesday to rousing cheers from the dozens of abortion rights supporters gathered on the main floor. All five donned buttons that read “elect more women.”

This week marks the fourth time that the chamber has taken up abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. During last month’s filibuster, the five women criticized male leadership for repeatedly calling the debate. Speaking consecutively from the well, they at times talked about the physical changes that occur throughout pregnancy or highlighted separate issues they wanted to solve.

The Senate’s 15 Democrats, unified against both abortion bans, have largely let the Republican majority debate the issue among themselves. Opponents argue that South Carolina’s high maternal mortality rates — with even poorer outcomes among Black patients — would grow worse under the new restrictions.

