Possible unexploded ordnance removed at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Possible unexploded ordnance was removed Tuesday near the Tingay Dental Clinic at Fort Gordon.

Post officials said the device had been in place for some time and there was no reason to believe it was an immediate threat.

It was identified as possible unexploded ordnance on Tuesday morning.

To properly dispose of it, a team from Fort Stewart came to the post.

It was removed without incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.