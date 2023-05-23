Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Martinez man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

Agents found hundreds of images on multiple devices in Fearneyhough’s possession.
Agents found hundreds of images on multiple devices in Fearneyhough’s possession.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall says Bradley Fearneyhough, 35, has to pay $21,000 in restitution, register as a sex offender, and serve 20 years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to officials, the FBI received an online tip that Fearneyhough possessed images of child sexual abuse. Agents found hundreds of images on multiple devices in Fearneyhough’s possession, including videos portraying sexual abuse of young children, including infants.

MORE | Bond denied for CrossFit gym owner after alleged sex with teen

“Predators who possess images of child sexual exploitation perpetuate the victimization of these vulnerable children,” said Steinberg. “This sentence makes it clear that such despicable activity won’t be tolerated in our communities.”

“Thanks to a public tip submitted to the National Threat Operations Center, Fearneyhough will be held accountable for his heinous crimes,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This case is an outstanding example of how partnerships between the FBI and the public are essential in protecting our citizens, in particular, children, our most vulnerable citizens.”

If you have information on suspected child sexual exploitation, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
I-20 wreck
Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta
Jason Cunningham
Ex-deputy gets prison for murder of girlfriend in parking garage
Car accident generic
2 people die, 3 seriously hurt in separate wrecks across region

Latest News

‘Unauthorized access’ blamed for cyber-crisis that’s crippled city computers
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Infamous Olive Road bridge is site of another accident
‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to bring change, pastor says after latest murder
What the Tech: Traveling tech to make your trip easier
Augusta Christian wins 4A state championship
Two local baseball teams win state championships