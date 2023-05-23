Local reverend calls for change after latest Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old woman is one of the latest victims in a more than yearlong surge in violence that’s claimed at least 90 lives across the CSRA.

She has been identified as Shaneikwa Lafavor.

Everything unfolded on East Taylor Street just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The shooting also put one man and an 11-year-old in the hospital.

We still are working to learn more about their conditions after the shooting.

The shooting happened, almost half a mile away from the mass shooting on Sand Bar Ferry Road.

Now one local faith leader is calling for change.

Deadly shootings and mourning- it’s a cycle some may say is becoming too common in the CSRA.

One local pastor says there won’t be change until the community is ready to stand together undivided.

“A lot of us do know it. But are we living in love with one another, as I have love you? Do unto others as you would have them do unto you? Am I my brother’s keeper?” asked Reverend Larry Fryer, pastor of the Woodlawn CME church.

As blue and white lights filled East Taylor Street on Monday night, those who call delta manor home watched from their porches. Deputies say it was a call into gunshots with several victims.

When deputies got there, they found 29-year-old Shaneikwa Lafavor dead and a male and an 11-year-old child were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies have not confirmed if the victims are related.

Reverend Fryer says actions like this continue to rip apart the garden city

“But what is going on now? Thing of things, flowers are weltering people are not together. People are afraid. There is no trust and people won’t even go out and won’t do anything. And you know too much,” said Reverend Fryer.

Instead of blaming, take responsibility.

“We’re going to have to come together, and it’s going to take all of us is that race is people and see a lot of get too tied up on race, and that that’s a problem,” he said.

Putting yourself in the right mindset to welcome change back into the Augusta community.

“Let me say this, I’m not going to excuse myself. When I talk about the word. You are changed by the renewing of your mind. We gotta get your mindset. We got to get that mind change. Until we do that. Then we cannot share too hard. We got to get that in mind,” said Reverend Fryer.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for updates on the victims in critical condition, how this happened, if they have someone in custody, and if this is related to any other violence in the city, but we have not heard back.

