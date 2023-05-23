Grovetown High grads visit Cedar Ridge Elementary School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many seniors in Columbia County will walk across the graduation stage this week, but before they can walk the stage, they are going back to walk the halls.

Seniors at Grovetown High School went to Cedar Ridge Elementary School on Tuesday to walk through the hallways, see their former teachers, and greet the next generation of students who are cheering them on.

It’s a special moment for teachers and students.

We spoke to one student who says it was great to see her former teachers again.

One teacher at Cedar Ridge says this is a great tradition, but this year is extra special as she gets ready to retire.

“It’s just such a blessing to see all these kids again,” said Leslie Peace, fourth-grade teacher. “They come back and say, ‘Hey Mrs. Peace I recognize you’ and um it just means the world to know you had a little part of their life and their education.”

Mrs. Peace says her best advice for these students is to always do their best.

This is just one of many walk-throughs like this in Columbia County.

