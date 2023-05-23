Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Light showers and sprinkles will be possible this evening into tonight with a drier trend over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to fall out of the 70s and into the upper 50s for tomorrow morning.

The sun finally makes an appearance Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain well below average Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Looking drier Thursday and Friday with morning lows on the cooler side in the middle to upper 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast between 5-10 mph Thursday, but get breezier Friday between 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the Florida coast. That system is expected to move further to the north but some models have the system getting pulled into Georgia and South Carolina. The track will be very important over the next few day, the further north and east the system moves the drier the weather will be but if it moves further west we could be in for a soggy weekend.

Right now it’s looking like we could see a few scattered showers late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Depending on how much rainfall we see temperatures will rage from the mid and upper 70s to low 80s. A few more isolated showers could be possible for Memorial Day Monday with afternoon highs expected to reach the mid-80s. This forecast will likely be tweaked over the next few days so keep it here for the latest.

