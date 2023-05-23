Augusta’s only full-service gas station closes after 4 decades

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the end of an era for a full-service gas station in Augusta.

Wednesday, Smith Chevron will close its doors after serving the community for almost four decades.

Customers could get gas, air in their tires, and full servicing at this place on Walton Way Extension.

Owner Tommy Smith says retiring has been a hard decision to make. He says it’s mainly because of the wonderful employees and support he’s had from the community over the years.

Smith says his workers and customers have become more like family.

“Couldn’t ask more from the Augusta community. Not only are they customers, but they’re friends, and we appreciate the support over the years, and we thank you,” he said.

Smith says he doesn’t have any big retirement plans but to take it easy for a while and enjoy the next chapter in life.

