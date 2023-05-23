Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta’s only full-service gas station closes after 4 decades

Owner Tommy Smith says retiring has been a hard decision to make.
Owner Tommy Smith says retiring has been a hard decision to make.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the end of an era for a full-service gas station in Augusta.

Wednesday, Smith Chevron will close its doors after serving the community for almost four decades.

Customers could get gas, air in their tires, and full servicing at this place on Walton Way Extension.

MORE | Surgeon General report shows impacts of social media on youth

Owner Tommy Smith says retiring has been a hard decision to make. He says it’s mainly because of the wonderful employees and support he’s had from the community over the years.

Smith says his workers and customers have become more like family.

“Couldn’t ask more from the Augusta community. Not only are they customers, but they’re friends, and we appreciate the support over the years, and we thank you,” he said.

Smith says he doesn’t have any big retirement plans but to take it easy for a while and enjoy the next chapter in life.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
I-20 wreck
Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta
Jason Cunningham
Ex-deputy gets prison for murder of girlfriend in parking garage
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

Latest News

Grovetown High grads visit Cedar Ridge Elementary School
Grovetown High grads visit Cedar Ridge Elementary School
Georgia digital driver's license
Keep your clothes on for digital license pics, Ga. agency says
A paper notice of an emergency meeting is taped to the window at the Augusta-Richmond County...
‘Unauthorized access’ blamed for cyber-crisis that’s crippled city computers
Mugshots: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
Bond hearing postponed for parents accused of trying to starve their son to death