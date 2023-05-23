Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta leaders grapple with cyber-crisis that’s crippled city computers

A paper notice of an emergency meeting is taped to the window at the Augusta-Richmond County...
A paper notice of an emergency meeting is taped to the window at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Steve Byerly
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ongoing computer network problems for the city of Augusta have gotten so bad that officials called a special emergency meeting Tuesday morning to deal with the problem.

The meeting between city administrators and some members of the Augusta Commission began at 10 a.m.

It immediately went into a closed-door executive session.

WHAT THE TECH | App of the day, ChatGPT

The latest outage was announced Monday, affecting several systems across the city.

The city said Monday it was having “technical difficulties, resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems.”

City officials haven’t disclosed which systems are affected and which are not, but signs are reportedly posted outside various offices telling the public that services are limited due to the outage. Portions of the jail booking database are also apparently affected.

Augusta leaders meet on May 23, 2023, to deal with computer system outage.
Augusta leaders meet on May 23, 2023, to deal with computer system outage.(WRDW/WAGT)

Even the legally required notice of Tuesday’s meeting had to be faxed and texted to media outlets instead of being posted through the usual means.

A physical, paper notice of the meeting was taped to a window at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building. The topic of the meeting was listed as “Cyber Security.”

With the latest round of outages, city officials said staff members are trying to find workarounds.

The city said this week’s outage seems unrelated to one last week.

That outage lasted about 24 hours last week. It was announced Wednesday, and systems had been restored by Thursday afternoon.

It affected services that require internet access.

The city assured the public that public safety calls and dispatches were not affected.

“This outage was not caused by a cyber attack,” city spokeswoman Leandra Collins said of last week’s outage.

If the problems are caused by a cyberattack, that would be ironic, since Augusta is one of the key cybersecurity hubs in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
I-20 wreck
Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta
Jason Cunningham
Ex-deputy gets prison for murder of girlfriend in Augusta parking garage
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

Latest News

Richmond Hill K-8 School, Augusta, Ga.
Kid caught piercing classmates’ ears at Augusta school
Vehicle fire on I-20 causes 2-hour traffic block, no injuries
Vehicle fire on I-20 blocks traffic for 2 hours; no one hurt
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for May 23
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for May 23