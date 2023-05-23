Augusta leaders grapple with cyber-crisis that’s crippled city computers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ongoing computer network problems for the city of Augusta have gotten so bad that officials called a special emergency meeting Tuesday morning to deal with the problem.

The meeting between city administrators and some members of the Augusta Commission began at 10 a.m.

It immediately went into a closed-door executive session.

The latest outage was announced Monday, affecting several systems across the city.

The city said Monday it was having “technical difficulties, resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems.”

City officials haven’t disclosed which systems are affected and which are not, but signs are reportedly posted outside various offices telling the public that services are limited due to the outage. Portions of the jail booking database are also apparently affected.

Augusta leaders meet on May 23, 2023, to deal with computer system outage. (WRDW/WAGT)

Even the legally required notice of Tuesday’s meeting had to be faxed and texted to media outlets instead of being posted through the usual means.

A physical, paper notice of the meeting was taped to a window at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building. The topic of the meeting was listed as “Cyber Security.”

With the latest round of outages, city officials said staff members are trying to find workarounds.

The city said this week’s outage seems unrelated to one last week.

That outage lasted about 24 hours last week. It was announced Wednesday, and systems had been restored by Thursday afternoon.

It affected services that require internet access.

The city assured the public that public safety calls and dispatches were not affected.

“This outage was not caused by a cyber attack,” city spokeswoman Leandra Collins said of last week’s outage.

If the problems are caused by a cyberattack, that would be ironic, since Augusta is one of the key cybersecurity hubs in the U.S.

