Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Christian baseball team wins 4A state championship

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Christian baseball team has been waiting 16 years for a state championship.

In their final showdown with Hammond High School, they were done letting time pass them by.

It didn’t take long for the Lions to get on the board and add on two before it’s over.

The Hawks say check mate and meet the Loins at three even in the bottom.

Jeb Bradford held them at three for the next four innings.

MORE | Harlem welcomes home the newly dubbed GHSA 3A state champs

Wilson Donnelly broke the tie in the fifth to break even.

They tack on three more in the sixth inning and closed it out in the next one.

Now they’re headed back home as the reigning 4A state champs.

“Nothing but joy, great season. It was awesome,” said Donnelly.

It’s only Austin Robinson’s second year as head coach and he’s left his mark on the program already.

With 105 pitches in six innings, Bradford finishes with 10 strikeouts in his final game with the Lions.

The Lions finish at 19 and five.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on East Taylor Street
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street
Surveillance image from May 13, 2023, lawn mower theft on Riverwatch Parkway.
Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County
I-20 wreck
Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Jason Cunningham
Ex-deputy gets prison for murder of girlfriend in Augusta parking garage

Latest News

harlem welcome home
Harlem welcomes home the newly dubbed GHSA 3A state champs
Aiken's 4x100m relay
Aiken, Strom Thurmond title in track & field state championships
It is their first state championship title since 1986.
Harlem High baseball win first state title since 1986
Fans gather to send off Harlem High baseball team
Fans gather to send off Harlem High baseball team