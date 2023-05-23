Augusta Christian baseball team wins 4A state championship

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Christian baseball team has been waiting 16 years for a state championship.

In their final showdown with Hammond High School, they were done letting time pass them by.

It didn’t take long for the Lions to get on the board and add on two before it’s over.

The Hawks say check mate and meet the Loins at three even in the bottom.

Jeb Bradford held them at three for the next four innings.

Wilson Donnelly broke the tie in the fifth to break even.

They tack on three more in the sixth inning and closed it out in the next one.

Now they’re headed back home as the reigning 4A state champs.

“Nothing but joy, great season. It was awesome,” said Donnelly.

It’s only Austin Robinson’s second year as head coach and he’s left his mark on the program already.

With 105 pitches in six innings, Bradford finishes with 10 strikeouts in his final game with the Lions.

The Lions finish at 19 and five.

