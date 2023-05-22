Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: App of the day, ChatGPT

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Up until now, ChatGPT apps were known to be spammy and filled with malware that can steal information right off your phone.

When ChatGPT was embraced by curious users at the beginning of the year, third-party app companies rushed to release their versions but charged those who downloaded them.

After months of waiting, there’s an official app from the folks at ChatGPT. The logo is the same as what you see when you visit the official website, www.chat.openai.com. The name is Open AI ChatGPT, and it’s only available in the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads right now.

On its website announcing the new app, Open AI tells Android users that “you’re next” so an official app will land in the Google Play Store soon.

Of course, you don’t need an app to use ChatGPT on a phone as you can just visit the website. Apps are faster though, and more convenient.

We found the official ChatGPT app is blazing fast compared to opening the website in the mobile Chrome or Safari web browser. Also by using the app, you can enter requests or prompts utilizing the phone’s microphone, so you won’t have to type it out on the keypad.

The app also syncs your history with your desktop ChatGPT account which can come in handy if you have some requests and answers saved on your computer.

The app was just released and is already the #1 free app in Apple’s App Store. And if you’re unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it’s a platform where you can ask for anything and get instant results created similarly to how a person would respond.

For example, ask ChatGPT to write a paper, blog post, song, or movie script, and in seconds, artificial intelligence will create what you asked for. Real estate agents use it to help create listings.

Teachers use it for lesson plans, and it will even plan a vacation based on what you enjoy doing. The only limit is sometimes the results can be inaccurate, so it’s always best to review what it’s created before posting or sharing.

The official ChatGPT app is safe to use, doesn’t take up a lot of phone storage, and is very fast and convenient. For the time being, Android users will still need to use the Chat GPT website in a browser.

