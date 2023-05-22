Davisboro police chase ends in wrecked vehicle, missing suspect

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that allegedly fled after a police vehicle was crashed during a police chase, according to authorities.

Authorities say deputies are in the City of Davisboro aiding in the lookout for a black man that fled from Davisboro Police following a vehicle pursuit.

During the chase, the police vehicle crashed and the suspect fled on foot in the area of Tatum Street, officials say.

The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the crash, according to officials.

