South Carolina, Georgia hold key roles for 2024 election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia are poised to play some influential roles in the 2024 presidential election.

The Democrats in February picked the Palmetto State for the first presidential primary, stripping Iowa and New Hampshire from the distinction they held for decades.

And Georgia won’t be far behind.

That means voters in the two-state region could set the tone for the rest of the campaign, making or breaking a blue candidate.

South Carolina will be first on Feb. 3, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6, then Georgia on Feb. 13.

On the Republican side, South Carolina has not one but two presidential candidates.

Sen. Tim Scott on Monday officially launched his bid for the White House , following former Gov. Nikki Haley by a few weeks.

Both Haley and Scott carry historic potential, with Haley aiming to become the first woman and first person of Indian descent to win the presidency. Scott would be the first Black Republican president.

Georgia, meanwhile, already has a high profile after the pivotal role it played in ensuring Joe Biden’s presidential victory in the 2020 election.

And the Peach State promises to be a partisan battleground once again, judging from the 2022 Senate showdown between Democratic victor Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

Add to that the fact GOP Gov. Brian Kemp hasn’t ruled out running for president as an anti-Trump Republican.

A poll released last week by Landmark Communications found Kemp ranking third among Georgia Republicans in their choice for president, with 7% compared to 40% for Donald Trump and 32% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Kemp’s rating puts him ahead of Haley, who got 5.9%.

