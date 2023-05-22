Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired on Olive Road

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Olive Road Sunday evening.

At 5:17 p.m., deputies say they responded to the EZ Grocery store located on Olive Road in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned three male subjects in an unknown SUV, opened fire on three unknown male subjects who were standing in front of the EZ Grocery store.

They say the parties fled the scene before Deputies arrived, but no one was struck by the gunfire.

This is under investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and while no other information is available at this time, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

